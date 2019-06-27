Government welcomes SSC Treasury report

Thursday, 27 June, 2019 - 13:43

"We welcome the State Services Commission report on unauthorised access of the Treasury website and note its findings. It confirms the Government’s description of events," Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.

"Overall it showed all those involved were acting with the information available at the time, and in good faith, and that the Treasury acted without political bias.

"I want to reiterate my disappointment that the Treasury system was able to be accessed in this way and I look forward to the outcome of the inquiry into that.

"Our focus continues to be on the delivery of the Budget and rolling it out," Grant Robertson said.