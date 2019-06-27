Delivering certainty for Community Law Centres - Little

Thursday, 27 June, 2019 - 13:51

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Justice Minister Andrew Little have announced last year’s significant increase to Community Law Centres’ funding has been made permanent in the Wellbeing Budget. This was the first increase since the previous National Government froze core funding seven years ago.

"Community Law Centres play a vital role in ensuring access to justice for all New Zealanders, and especially for people on low incomes. That’s why the Wellbeing Budget secures the future of Community Law Centres’," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"Demand for Community Law Centres’ services has been growing. The 24 centres and their lawyers provide outreach from 120 locations, complete up to 50,000 cases each year, and provide law-related education to around 25,000 people annually," Justice Minister Andrew Little said.

"These services are crucial to ensuring New Zealanders receive what they are legally entitled to, and that their legal rights are upheld.

"The Labour-New Zealand First Coalition Agreement committed to increased funding for Community Law Centres, and this is the second year in a row where we have delivered on that commitment," Andrew Little said.

Last year the Coalition Government boosted core Community Law Centres funding by $2.2 million - a 20% increase.

Today’s announcement locks in further funding of $8.72 million over the next four years, bringing the total annual funding to Community Law Centres to $13.26 million.