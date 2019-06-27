NZ's first national historic landmark announced - Robertson and Mahuta

Thursday, 27 June, 2019 - 14:55

Te Pitowhenua Waitangi Treaty Grounds is the country’s first National Historic Landmark, Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Grant Robertson announced at Waitangi today.

The new programme to establish National Historic Landmarks will help protect New Zealand’s defining moments in time and the special places that are the cornerstones of national identity.

"Some of these sites are associated with important and sometimes challenging discussions about the events that have shaped our past and will influence our future," Grant Robertson says.

"Given the cultural, historic and social significance of this place, both before and after 6 February 1840, it’s appropriate the Waitangi Treaty Grounds is New Zealand’s first National Historic Landmark."

Te Minita Whanaketanga MÄori Minister for MÄori Development Nanaia Mahuta says places such as Waitangi have deep significance to New Zealanders and its safeguarding is important to us all.

"Following discussions with site owners, iwi and the community, further Landmarks will be identified and added to the programme to recognise and preserve the heritage value of these places throughout the country," Nanaia Mahuta says.

"A key objective of National Historic Landmarks is to help prioritise Government’s heritage conservation efforts. This includes developing long-term risk planning and management to ensure these places are earthquake resilient and protected from other natural disasters as much as possible."

The National Historic Landmarks/NgÄ Manawhenua o Aotearoa me Åna KÅrero TÅ«turu programme was introduced by the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act 2014. Heritage New Zealand works in partnership with ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage and other stakeholders including the Department of Conservation to deliver the programme.

Details about National Historic Landmarks is available on the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga website at: www.heritage.org.nz/the-list/national-historic-landmarks