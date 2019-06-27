Follow up inspection finds improvements at Otago Corrections Facility

Thursday, 27 June, 2019 - 15:09

The Chief Ombudsman, Peter Boshier has released his report of a follow up inspection of Otago Corrections Facility (OCF).

Mr Boshier says the OCF has implemented, or has started implementing two-thirds of the recommendations made in May 2016.

"There have been some significant improvements to OCF’s record keeping and associated processes, particularly relating to the segregation of prisoners and the use of force."

However the Chief Ombudsman also identifies areas of concern as being the lack of clarity around what behavioural changes are required for a prisoner to progress from a high security environment to a lower security unit, the long periods of time that voluntary segregated prisoners are being held in their cells, and the lack of a dedicated youth unit.

He also notes an apparent rise in tension within the prison since the last inspection.

"I have found that incidents of threatening behaviour and violence are higher than a year ago, and a high use of pepper spray. My Inspectors also found an increasing number of prisoners have no local whÄnau support, having been transferred to OCF from outside of the region."

Mr Boshier says the attitudes of some prison staff were also of concern.

Mr Boshier has repeated seven of his previous recommendations and made two new ones, with the aim of further improving the mental health and privacy of prisoners.

The Department of Corrections has agreed to resolve the issues the Chief Ombudsman has raised following his 28 January - 1 February 2019 inspection.

The Chief Ombudsman’s report on Otago Corrections Facility is available here: http://www.ombudsman.parliament.nz/resources-and-publications/opcat-reports