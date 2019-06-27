New Zealand First delighted with extended funding for community law centres

Thursday, 27 June, 2019 - 15:08

New Zealand First is delighted the vital role of Community Law Centres has been recognised with an additional $8.72 million in Government funding over the next four years.

"Safeguarding the future of the law centres was a key commitment secured by New Zealand First in the Coalition Agreement and we are proud to be part of the Government delivering on that promise," says Law and Order Spokesperson Darroch Ball.

Today’s funding announcement follows on from the extra $2.2 million provided in last year’s Budget, and brings the total annual funding to $13.26 million.

Each year, community law centres and their lawyers provide free legal advice on up to 50,000 cases, with demand continuing to grow.

"We recognise that one of the most important pillars of a modern, effective and robust justice system is ensuring access for all, but many can’t afford the expense of getting the right advice," Mr Ball says.

"We cannot let cost be a barrier for those on low incomes, and believe that adequate secured funding for the Community Law Centres is essential."