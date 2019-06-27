Back off Maria Folau - Hannah Tamaki

Thursday, 27 June, 2019 - 20:14

"We have allowed ourselves to get flustered and caught up in the sensationalism of headlines and click bait fodder. This unruly pack animal mentality many Kiwis and Aussies are showing against Israel is NOT what we 'claim' it means to be a New Zealander."

Said Hannah Tamaki, Leader of the Coalition New Zealand Party.

"I’ve been watching Israel Folau getting absolutely whacked by the endless waves coming in and smashing him up against the rocks repeatedly. I’m a mother, and all I think to myself is, I just want to ask him if he is OK."

"We have a bullying epidemic in NZ that we are all aware of, but when it comes to morality and ethics of self belief we deem it satisfactory to lash out as a whole country against one man. Kiwis have the highest youth suicide rate in the OECD and the way we are acting towards this young man, sends a disgusting message to our next generation."

"There is no hiding that I am a devout christian, and yes, I do get concerned when one's freedom to express their religion is attacked, but in this particular issue I’m more concerned at what this says to our kids."

"Now, these corporate sharks are eyeing up Maria Folau, one of New Zealand’s finest sports women and international netball greats of our time, as they start to approaching her for a savage kill on her reputation."

"Being married to a man who has spent the last 20 years in the headlines for speaking up means I know exactly what it’s like to be challenged and persecuted for choosing not to add words to the public record."

"How dare anybody judge or demonise Maria for being a wife who stands by her husband. It’s called love, companionship, and the beautiful bond of marriage."

"ANZ Bank and other sponsors associated with Netball New Zealand, you need to BACK THE HECK

right off Maria. She has not provoked or done anything that gives you the right to attack her. Pathetic behaviour from a corporate that claims a whole bunch of values and clearly is devoid of practicing any of them. It is bullying, it is harassment and it its definitely NOT OK. Anybody making such attacks or attempting to influence her employer should be absolutely disgusted with themselves."

"There is no reason to target Maria. People do not know her views as she has not stated them. Being married to somebody who does state them does not mean she is now obligated to put her views on record - despite the unreasonable pressure from the surrounding vultures."

"I praise Maria for being a strong, young, pacific island woman standing by her husband Israel and her own beliefs. It is never justifiable to judge or diminish a persons mana for showing loyalty to their partner, and it is NOT OK for anybody to try threaten her employment."

"This is a case of those who preach inclusivity stating that they believe in everybody’s right to a belief, until it conflicts with their own. Freedom of speech is then labelled ‘hate speech’ for someone daring to share their own thoughts and opinions."

"So am I surprised when I see that more than 2 million dollars has been pledged towards Israel's legal fight in 24 hours? Absolutely not…. For many people this will serve as a test case and more importantly will set a precedence for Australians and how their judicial system will handle similar issues. Society only has itself to blame, the more you beat up on people, the more committed people like me will be to supporting them!"

"Go strong Israel and Maria and don’t let anybody get in the way of your convictions or beliefs!"