Housing repairs lead to well-being in Te Tai Tokerau - Mahuta

The Minister of MÄori Development Nanaia Mahuta was visiting whÄnau in Te Tai Tokerau this week to hear about positive impacts on whÄnau from their essential housing repairs programmes.
Te Puni KÅkiri MÄori Housing Network has invested $1.025m to repair 31 whare in the region over the past year. They have completed 125 repairs region-wide since the MÄori Housing Network began in early 2016.
"The impact on whÄnau is that they are feeling more energetic and happy. They don’t have the added stress of dealing with constant health issues and the enormity of living in poor conditions. WhÄnau have said these repairs have created safer, warm dry homes where they can provide manaakitanga and stability for their whÄnau," Minister Mahuta says.
"I want to mihi to the community providers who go over and above their brief to help whÄnau sort out their housing issues across the region.
"The relationships that Te RÅ«nanga a Iwi o NgÄpuhi, Te RÅ«nanga o Whaingaroa, He Iwi Kotahi TÄtou and Ki A Ora NgÄtiwai have with their communities are making the real difference in identifying those most at need of assistance."
Te Puni KÅkiri Regional Manager, Tui Marsh says "whÄnau have a positive vibe returning to the home and a future focussed outlook on life. There’s a sense of pride in their home and surroundings and the health impacts are being seen in the reduced number of doctor’s visits."
The providers selected also had wrap-around services to offer - not just housing.Te RÅ«nanga a Iwi o NgÄpuhi partnered with Te Hau Ora o NgÄpuhi and Ki A Ora NgÄtiwai who have a range of nursing and medical services and social service networks, Te RÅ«nanga o Whaingaroa works closely with local kura, Whangaroa Health and GP’s, He Iwi Kotahi TÄtou Trust partnered with Philanthropic, local business and Hauora Services.
