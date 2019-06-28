Housing repairs lead to well-being in Te Tai Tokerau - Mahuta

Friday, 28 June, 2019 - 10:36

The Minister of MÄori Development Nanaia Mahuta was visiting whÄnau in Te Tai Tokerau this week to hear about positive impacts on whÄnau from their essential housing repairs programmes.

Te Puni KÅkiri MÄori Housing Network has invested $1.025m to repair 31 whare in the region over the past year. They have completed 125 repairs region-wide since the MÄori Housing Network began in early 2016.

"The impact on whÄnau is that they are feeling more energetic and happy. They don’t have the added stress of dealing with constant health issues and the enormity of living in poor conditions. WhÄnau have said these repairs have created safer, warm dry homes where they can provide manaakitanga and stability for their whÄnau," Minister Mahuta says.

"I want to mihi to the community providers who go over and above their brief to help whÄnau sort out their housing issues across the region.

"The relationships that Te RÅ«nanga a Iwi o NgÄpuhi, Te RÅ«nanga o Whaingaroa, He Iwi Kotahi TÄtou and Ki A Ora NgÄtiwai have with their communities are making the real difference in identifying those most at need of assistance."

Te Puni KÅkiri Regional Manager, Tui Marsh says "whÄnau have a positive vibe returning to the home and a future focussed outlook on life. There’s a sense of pride in their home and surroundings and the health impacts are being seen in the reduced number of doctor’s visits."

The providers selected also had wrap-around services to offer - not just housing.Te RÅ«nanga a Iwi o NgÄpuhi partnered with Te Hau Ora o NgÄpuhi and Ki A Ora NgÄtiwai who have a range of nursing and medical services and social service networks, Te RÅ«nanga o Whaingaroa works closely with local kura, Whangaroa Health and GP’s, He Iwi Kotahi TÄtou Trust partnered with Philanthropic, local business and Hauora Services.