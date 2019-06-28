Get ready for the local elections - Electoral Commission

Friday, 28 June, 2019 - 11:20

The local elections are on their way and New Zealanders are being asked to check they’re enrolled and ready to vote.

"From this Saturday we’ll be sending out 3.3m enrolment update packs - that’s a personalised pack going to everyone on the electoral roll," says Mandy Bohté, National Manager of Enrolment and Community Engagement for the Electoral Commission.

"When you get your pack in the mail, check your details are correct, so you don’t miss out on voting in the October local elections.

"If we’ve got the right details for you, you don’t need to do anything more. If anything needs updating, make the changes and send them back to us straight away.

"If you don’t get a pack by 8 July, it means you’re not enrolled or need to update your address," says Ms Bohté. "And if you get a pack that’s not addressed to anyone at your house, please send it back."

Enrolling or updating your details is easy - go online at vote.nz, call 0800 36 76 56, or go into any PostShop.

The local elections are held by postal vote and people need to be enrolled at the right address to receive their voting papers in the mail.

"Local councils and health boards make decisions on things like rates, parking, rubbish, parks and health services, so it’s important that you’re enrolled and ready to have your say," says Ms Bohté.