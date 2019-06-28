Minister pleased with honey adulteration prosecution

Friday, 28 June, 2019 - 16:28

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor says he is pleased to hear the honey adulteration case against Evergreen Life Ltd and its operations manager Jason Lee was won today.

"This prosecution sends a really strong signal that the Government and the New Zealand people will not tolerate this type of calculated fraud.

"We simply won’t stand for any actions that put our country’s reputation as a producer of premium food, or the hard work of our entire primary sector at risk. He deliberately adulterated low grade and non-MÄnuka honey and passed it off as high value New Zealand MÄnuka honey.

"I hope this sends a very strong message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of deception that they will be held to account".