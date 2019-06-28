This weekend on Newshub Nation

Friday, 28 June, 2019 - 16:39

On Newshub Nation this weekend:

Halfway through her first term as Prime Minister, we ask Jacinda Ardern how she rates her government’s performance and whether she’ll ever utter the word Kiwibuild again.

Visiting EU Commissioner for Security, Sir Julian King, warns New Zealand to get serious about cyber warfare.

Mike Wesley-Smith asks why Housing New Zealand continues to call deaf clients who can’t use phones - then penalises them when they don’t answer.

Judith Collins fires shots at new Housing Minister Megan Woods.

And we are joined by our panel: Political Reporter for the New Zealand Herald Jason Walls, Partner at SenateSHJ, Marg Joiner and former Labour Party President, Mike Williams.

