NZ First welcomes review of Lumsden Maternity Centre downgrade

Friday, 28 June, 2019 - 17:49

New Zealand First has welcomed a review of the Southern District Health Board’s implementation of their maternity strategy. The strategy included the downgrade of the Lumsden Maternity Centre and establishment of the Te Anau Maternity Hub.

New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland, Mark Patterson, has been working towards a solution after concerns were raised about the impact of the downgrade of the Centre’s birthing unit and subsequent lack of midwifery cover.

"New Zealand First shares the concerns raised by the Northern Southland community and considers the safety of rural mothers and their babies to be paramount," says Mr Patterson.

"There are also serious concerns over the lack of sufficient primary birthing facilities in Wanaka. It is urgent that the DHB makes sure adequate maternity services are available for Southern mums.

"New Zealand First looks forward to the review getting underway. Expectant mothers in rural Otago and Southland have every right to have access to as high quality maternity services as anywhere else in New Zealand," says Mr Patterson.