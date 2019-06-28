Secondary teachers vote to accept latest offer - Hipkins

|
Education Minister Chris Hipkins welcomes the secondary teachers joining their area schools and primary schools counterparts in accepting their latest offer.
"This is a constructive move by the teachers.
"I am looking forward to continuing our work with the teaching profession to progress the education work programme," Chris Hipkins said.
