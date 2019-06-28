Ministry response to PPTA Ballot Result

|
Please attribute to Iona Holsted, Secretary for Education
The Ministry welcomes secondary teachers voting to accept their offer to settle their collective agreement.
We look forward to working with the PPTA to progress the Accord, to resolve complex issues in the education system, that secondary teachers also want addressed.
Notes to editors
Terms of Settlement - Secondary Teachers’ Collective Agreement
http://www.education.govt.nz/assets/Documents/School/Collective-Employment-Agreements/Secondary-Teachers-Collective-Agreement/STCA-2019-2022-ToS-Signed.pdf
Accord between the Ministry of Education, NZEI Te Riu Roa and PPTA
http://www.education.govt.nz/assets/Documents/News/Bargaining/Accord.pdf
