Ministry response to PPTA Ballot Result

Friday, 28 June, 2019 - 19:14

Please attribute to Iona Holsted, Secretary for Education

The Ministry welcomes secondary teachers voting to accept their offer to settle their collective agreement.

We look forward to working with the PPTA to progress the Accord, to resolve complex issues in the education system, that secondary teachers also want addressed.

Terms of Settlement - Secondary Teachers’ Collective Agreement

Accord between the Ministry of Education, NZEI Te Riu Roa and PPTA

