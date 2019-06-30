Maternity reviews must be treated with urgency - Jacqui Dean

Sunday, 30 June, 2019 - 10:49

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says she hopes any reviews into the Southern District Health Board's primary maternity system of care are treated with urgency.

"It’s all very well to say reviews are underway, but local mothers have heard this too many times before in the past 18 months, and very little has changed for them. In fact services have deteriorated.

"We’ve had a baby being born on the floor of a Wanaka midwife’s office, and another in a car on the side of the road, while expectant mothers live in fear of what will happen to them and their babies.

"It’s high time the questionable maternity services in this region were addressed and mothers in rural communities given the chance of a normal birth.

"Surely this is not too much to ask and I can only hope that the Southern DHB actually takes these reviews seriously and acts upon any recommendations urgently - because the safety of mothers and babies in this region must be the top priority.

"Women in places like Wanaka have been left waiting for improvements for far too long - in fact at least 100 babies will be born in this town before any new maternity facilities are ready.

"Now the eyes of the country are upon the Southern DHB and it really is time for them to act with urgency and demonstrate their commitment to rural maternity services before a real tragedy occurs.

"I can assure local families that I will be watching this review like a hawke, to ensure that the Upper Clutha Community, and indeed all mothers across Otago and Southland, get the services that they deserve."