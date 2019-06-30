Landlords 'committed to ensuring homes are warm this winter'

Sunday, 30 June, 2019 - 16:11

The organization that represents New Zealand landlords has welcomed survey results showing that more than 96% of its members’ rental properties have met the insulation deadline for rental properties.

From Monday July 1, all rental properties must be insulated under the Residential Tenancies Act and landlords have had since 2016 to comply with this new rule.

"I am thrilled that our membership has an almost 100% compliance rate with the insulation regulations," says Andrew King, New Zealand Property Investors Federation (NZPIF) Executive Officer.

The NZPIF has been encouraging landlords to insulate their properties for more than a decade, and provides its members with heat-pump and equipment discounts and guidance to support them insulate New Zealand rental properties.

"I urge all landlords in New Zealand to insulate their rental properties immediately if they have not already done so. The Federation believes that as landlords, we have a responsibility to provide safe, warm and dry properties to kiwi renters," says Mr King.

The NZPIF continues to support and educate landlords around property insulation and legislative changes.