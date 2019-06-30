More petrol taxes to be piled on tomorrow - Goldsmith

Sunday, 30 June, 2019 - 13:19

More pain at the pump will be felt tomorrow as the Government once again hits Kiwi families in the pocket with extra fuel taxes, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

"The Government has legislated for three increases in fuel taxes since it came into power, on top of a regional fuel tax in Auckland. The latest taxes kick in on July 1.

"Tomorrow’s petrol tax increase will be 4 cents a litre. Road user charges will increase 5.5 per cents from tomorrow. Both will increase again on July 1 next year.

"Over three years this Government is taking an extra $1.7 billion from New Zealanders through its fuel tax increases, road user charges, petrol excise and Auckland regional fuel tax.

"The Government’s first act after delivering the Budget was to introduce more than $600 million in extra fuel taxes over two years, at a time when prices at the pump are some of the highest we’ve seen.

"Auckland motorists are most under siege. They’re being asked to pay a regional fuel tax on top of everything else. Under this Government, households are paying an average of $1750 more in tax a year.

"You can’t trust Labour when it comes to tax. National will index tax thresholds to the cost of living if elected in 2020, and will not introduce any new taxes in our first term.

"National believes New Zealanders should keep more of what they earn."