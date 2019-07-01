Launch of pilot programme to help reduce motorcycle crashes

Monday, 1 July, 2019 - 11:01

Acting Associate Minister for ACC, Peeni Henare, today announced a two-year pilot designed to reward motorcyclists who complete Ride Forever coaching at an advanced level.

The pilot focuses on helping experienced riders enhance their on-road skills so they can prevent being injured and reduce the severity of injuries if the unexpected happens on the road.

"The two-year pilot enacts the Government’s Safer Journeys strategy of developing opportunities to incentivise riders to develop their on-road riding skills," Peeni Henare said.

Over the last five years there have been 236 motorcycle deaths on our roads and 12 pillion passenger deaths. During this period 36,265 motorcyclists received treatment and support from ACC for motorcycle related injuries. The cost of helping these motorcyclists recover over the five years was over $452 million.

Riders who have completed Ride Forever on-road coaching are 27% less likely to crash and submit an ACC claim compared to riders who do not take part in the programme.

The pilot was launched in response to feedback gathered from riders during last year’s ‘Shape Your ACC’ consultation period where most riders agreed that safer riders should receive a discount on the ACC component of their motorcycle registration.

"This is a great example of ACC’s commitment to putting the customer at the heart of what they do," Peeni Henare said.

After consultation with riders, the pilot will focus on motorcyclists who:

- hold a current motorcycle registration and full New Zealand class 6 licence for five years or more, and

- complete two Ride Forever courses, either one Silver and one Gold or two Gold level courses.

ACC’s Ride Forever programme has been running for the past five years. During that time over 20,000 courses have been completed.

An assessment of the pilot, which ends on 30 June 2021, will determine if it will be offered on an ongoing basis.

For more about the pilot, see www.rideforever.co.nz/cashback .