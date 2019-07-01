New Teaching Council appointments - Hipkins

Monday, 1 July, 2019 - 15:28

Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced six appointments to the new board of the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand (the Teaching Council) today.

The appointed members will join the seven members elected by the teaching profession earlier this year. The new board will take office on 1 July 2019 and the current board of the Teaching Council continues until then.

Nicola Ngarewa, Principal of Spotswood College and member of the current board of the Teaching Council, has been appointed as Chair of the new board. Three further members of the current board have been appointed as members of the new board: Claire Wells, Mike Rondel, and Ripeka Lessels.

Dagmar Dyck and Frian Wadia have also been appointed as members. Ms Wadia was appointed after consultation with representatives of parent and community interest groups in relation to schools and early childhood education services.

"This is the first time, since the previous National Government stripped the rights off teachers, they can once again directly elect members to their own professional and regulatory body," Chris Hipkins said.

"I am delighted with these appointments, which will ensure the Teaching Council continues to build professional capability and support excellence in teaching, initial teacher education and educational leadership.

"The elected and appointed members will together form a board that will provide a wealth of education experience, including in MÄori medium education. Members also bring governance and financial expertise, cultural awareness, and understanding of disability issues.

"I would like to thank the outgoing members of the board for the time and energy they have given to their roles. I would particularly like to thank Barbara Ala’alatoa for her service as Chair of the Teaching Council, previously the Education Council, since it was formed in 2015.

"All outgoing members of the board have made a significant contribution to the Teaching Council, and they should be proud of their accomplishments. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours," Chris Hipkins said.