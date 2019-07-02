Q+A: Alfred Ngaro interviewed by Jack Tame

Tuesday, 2 July, 2019 - 00:33

National MP Alfred Ngaro wouldn’t be drawn on Israel Folau’s views on gay people but told Q+A’s Jack Tame that, "all people who do not have a genuine relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ … will be committed to hell."

Alfred Ngaro confirmed that he didn’t contribute to Israel Folau’s fundraising page for his legal challenge but said, "anyone should have the freedom to choose to express their views, unless that view incites violence or harm towards other people."

He confirmed National leader Simon Bridges didn’t offer him a seat at the time he was considering starting a Christian Party. He said he has a place inside the National Party as a Conservative Christian.

Asked whether New Zealand should be a secular or a Christian nation, Alfred Ngaro said: "The fact is we should be acknowledging that we have a Christian heritage, a Christian base and we shouldn’t be afraid of that."

On other issues, Mr Ngaro was against removing abortion from the Crimes Act and he did not believe that gender was non-binary.

