New Te Māngai Paho funding aimed at rangatahi - Mahuta

Monday, 1 July, 2019 - 19:00

The Minister for Māori Development, the Hon Nanaia Mahuta this evening announced funding that will allow Te Māngai Pāho to commission new and innovative digital media content.

This new media material will be for te reo Māori broadcasts and on line platforms in a partnership with the wider Māori media sector. The new funding will help to broaden te reo Māori content for learners at all levels.

"I want this initiative to support the revitalisation of te reo. This will be a key measure to make sure innovative Māori media content is available to everyone, everywhere, at any time," says Minister Mahuta.

"The most important target of this initiative are our rangatahi. I know that for te reo to thrive by 2040 we all need to do our part, working together to make te reo a working, living language. We also want to motivate the talent pool of Māori in the sector to engage in local story telling.

"We know that 84 per cent of our rangatahi want to improve their te reo. The majority of these young people will use the internet and their social media to connect to their language and culture.

" I want to see our rangatahi targeted to become content producers. We have to diversify how te reo is accessible to a wider group of Māori language learners no matter their level of proficiency.

"The $14 million that we will invest in Te Māngai Pāho will support our implementation of the Maihi Karauna and our goal of achieving a million people speaking basic te reo by 2040.

"The funding of Te Māngai Pāho will support that objective and strengthen the unique stories of our country and the special people and places that make up New Zealand. I want young people to feel confident in who they are and where they come from.

"The best way to do this is by building a shared sense of pride in language, culture, identity and sharing our creative talent using digital technology and broadcasting channels," says Nanaia Mahuta .