Kiwi researchers' vital work guided by refreshed Science Board - Woods

Tuesday, 2 July, 2019 - 10:43

Professor Aidan Byrne has been appointed Chair of the Science Board, alongside new Board members Dr Jessica Hutchings and Ms Elizabeth Hopkins.

The Science Board is responsible for investing Government funds in research, science and innovation.

Research, Science and Innovation Minister, Megan Woods announced the appointments today, saying Professor Byrne’s wealth of knowledge and experience will provide the board sound leadership.

Professor Byrne has a PhD in Nuclear Physics from Australian National University, where he also served as Director of the College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences and as Dean of Science.

"After ably serving the Board as acting Chair since July 2018, I welcome Professor Byrne’s permanent appointment," says Megan Woods.

New Board member, Dr Hutchings (NgÄi Tahu, Ngati Huirapa, Gujurati) is a research strategist, leader and manager with 25 years of experience in the development and implementation of MÄori science strategy.

"Dr Hutchings is a well-respected kaupapa MÄori research leader. Her expertise working at the interface of science and society will strengthen the Board."

Lastly, Mrs Hopkins trained as a research biologist at Oxford University where she investigated the role of genetic inheritance in breast cancer. She has held several Director and Chairperson roles on biotechs and state-owned enterprises, and served as CEO of Wool Equities, a NZX listed company.

"We have a wealth of knowledge and experience across the new Board, which positions it well to make funding decisions that support the vital work our New Zealand researchers do," Megan Woods said.