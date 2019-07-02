NZ contributes further humanitarian funding to the Venezuela crisis

Tuesday, 2 July, 2019 - 12:54

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters announced today that New Zealand is making a further $1.5 million humanitarian contribution to assist Venezuelan residents and those who have fled to neighbouring countries.

"What is happening in Venezuela is a tragedy. Venezuela has gone from one of the most prosperous to one of the poorest countries in the region. The economy has been run into the ground by politicians that have deprived people of their democratic and human rights. It is a serious failure of leadership," Mr Peters said.

"We reiterate our call on Nicolas Maduro to respect the will of the people and hold fair and free elections.

"The humanitarian crisis in Venezuela is significant and growing. The United Nations estimates that 7 million people - one quarter of the population that remains in Venezuela - need humanitarian assistance," said Mr Peters.

New Zealand will provide $1 million to support better health systems and provide water and sanitation services as well as provide $500,000 to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) for its work supporting refugees and migrants who have fled Venezuela to neighbouring countries.

Today’s contribution builds on the $500,000 support to UNHCR announced in February 2019 and earlier contributions in 2018 through the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).