No new ideas in Local Government funding report - Dean

Thursday, 4 July, 2019 - 15:57

A review of local government funding by the Productivity Commission has produced a disappointing lack of new ideas, National’s Local Government spokesperson Jacqui Dean says.

"There’s no doubt that councils face increasing cost pressures, particularly around infrastructure, climate change, tourism and the growing responsibilities placed on them by central government.

"But this draft report covers no new ground. Its ideas have been discussed in local government circles for some time.

"What I don’t want is for the Government to look at this draft report and resort to its default position of proposing new taxes for every problem.

"We’ve seen enough new taxes from this Government already. They’re taking more and more money from New Zealanders, but aren’t spending it wisely.

"Greater financial support could be made available to councils if the Government was more prudent in its spending and more insightful in its approach.

"Ordinary New Zealanders are paying enough tax as it is. They work hard to get ahead and deserve to keep more of what they earn.

"Councils don’t want a quick fix, they want a long-term solution to the challenges they face.

"I look forward to seeing what comes out of the submissions process before the final report is released in November."