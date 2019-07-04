Goff joins Auckland Transport’s war on cars - Tamihere

Thursday, 4 July, 2019 - 16:19

Mayoral candidate John Tamihere has criticised Auckland Mayor Phil Goff for supporting Auckland Transport’s attempt to ban all parking on berms, calling it "a further extension of AT’s war on cars - with Goff dancing to their tune once again."

"As is their usual practice, Auckland Transport is using a sledgehammer to crack a nut, complaining they don’t want to put up signs where parking is prohibited," Tamihere said.

"AT claims it costs $50,000 a street to put up ‘No Parking’ signs - that’s a ridiculous statement. If they are paying that much to signage suppliers they need to review their procurement processes.

"A blanket ban across the city to stop motorists using the berms outside their homes is yet another bureaucratic attempt to wage war on cars, and Phil Goff is AT’s willing servant yet again.

"The AA’s suggestion of just putting signs where car parking is not wanted is a much better suggestion.

"Goff claims the CRL will make a difference to people’s parking needs. What do they do for the next five years? He’s claiming light rail will start in Auckland next year. It’s not funded and they haven’t even finished the business case next year.

"He’s claiming success for the North Shore Busway - but traffic congestion is worse than ever on the Harbour Bridge. Any North Shore resident will tell you that.

"Goff is waging war on cars now while promising public transport improvements five years away. He’s backing AT in their anti-car agenda - check out my webpage (https://jtformayor.co.nz/pages/video) for proof that there is a planned assault on motorists," Tamihere said.