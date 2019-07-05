'Coalition New Zealand to be at WINZ offices at 2am next Thursday'

Friday, 5 July, 2019 - 14:43

I am committing Coaltion New Zealand’s Campaign to being at WINZ next Thursday at 2am, Jevan Goulter

"Kiwi-Broken happened when Labour tried to build homes. Now they can add People-Broken to the list of failures."

Said Jevan Goulter, Coaltion New Zealands Campaign Manager.

"At 2am on Thursday morning, 50 + kiwis stood outside waiting for 6.5 hours until the WINZ office in Manurewa opened at 8.30am. These were Parents standing in line holding their children and babies in a spirit diminishing, soul destroying plight for food vouchers, blankets and medicine for their kids.

"All this as the darkness of night brought heavy rain and the coldness of winter to keep them company"

"WINZ couldn’t find it in their heart to let them all into the office when the staff arrived. What an absolutely selfish and gutless bunch of weasels."

"So much for the Labour Governments promise to help our most vulnerabe kiwis address the issues in the rental market….."

"Of course most of those seeking assistance are predominantly Måori, among other vulnerable communities."

"Is this what Måori thought they were getting when they delivered all 7 Måori seats back to the Labour Party at the 2017 general election."

"Our Måori seat MPs should be absolutely ashamed of themselves for endorsing this Governments failures by keeping their mouths shut, only opening it ever to say….. Yes Prime Minister"

"Måori still have to rely on their former political leaders of the past, because the Måori seat MPs of 2019 are so unbelievably spineless and gutless they lack the courage to stand up and say boo…."

"Use the Måori seats for their purpose, or give them back because you don’t deserve them. The Måori seats belong to Måori Leaders that represent their people, not a bunch of lack lustered individuals that turn up for lunch.

"Kiwi parents and their children are being forced to beg for assistance like second rate citizens and if they don’t have an advocate from AAAP then the heartless pricks in the WINZ office send them out empty handed."

"The people this Government watches suffer, are the same people that trusted this Government with their vote."

"So much for a Government that preaches empathy, kindness and well being."

"Who would have imagined, under a Labour Government in 2019, that there would be Kiwis having to beg for food only to be treated like trash by employees of the State.

"This Government has shown that it doesn’t know how to fix simple problems for Kiwis"

"I am committing the Coalition New Zealand campaign to ensuring next Thursdsay morning at 2am, that our Leader Hannah Tamaki, and the full force of Coalition New Zealand will be at the Work and Income office in Manurewa to help these people and start healing these people being made to suffer by the State."