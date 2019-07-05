Councils to vote on record number of remits at LGNZ AGM

Friday, 5 July, 2019 - 14:49

Councils will vote on a record 24 remits at the Local Government New Zealand Annual General Meeting on Sunday, held in Wellington as part of the 2019 LGNZ Conference.

Covering issues as varied as climate change, to fireworks, tourist accommodation, building defects, campgrounds, alcohol, road safety and the beauty industry, remits are a further opportunity for councils to direct the advocacy work of Local Government New Zealand.

"Remits are the lifeblood of any membership organisation, as they help direct our advocacy on issues that are of national importance to our communities," says LGNZ chief executive Malcolm Alexander.

Remits raised by a council must have formal support from at least one zone or sector group meeting or five councils prior to being submitted, as they must be relevant to local government as a whole.

The proposed remits are then voted on by the councils in a secret ballot at the LGNZ AGM, and require more than 50% support for LGNZ to advocate for them on behalf of the sector.

"The record number of remits being voting on is pleasing, as it shows that councils are engaged with their communities, and can see the benefit of bringing them to LGNZ, as the peak membership organisation, to drive further action," continued Mr Alexander.

Once passed, remits become official policy to be actioned by Local Government New Zealand.

A full list of the proposed remits can be found here. Results of the vote will be displayed on lgnz.co.nz after the AGM.