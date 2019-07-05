Councils must reject the 'Nanny's Charter' - NZTU

Friday, 5 July, 2019 - 17:46

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling on councils across the country to reject the Childcare Allowance just introduced by the Remuneration Authority, allowing councillors and local board members to claim up to $6,000 per year from ratepayers for childcare.

"Ratepayers should not be forced to pay for local politicians’ nannies and housekeepers," says Jordan Williams of the Taxpayers' Union.

"In very few jobs does the employer stump up for childcare. Why should politicians receive ratepayer funded benefits very few ratepayers are afforded?"

"Where does it stop? What about councillors with elderly dependents, or councillors without a partner to split household bills? Many politicians have costly personal circumstances, but we expect them to manage these costs privately."

"I was brought by a single Mum on the District Council before I was even school aged. The idea that ratepayers would be responsible for hiring a nanny is entitled nonsense."