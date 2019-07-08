NZDSN applauds changes to funded family care

Monday, 8 July, 2019 - 11:30

The recent changes announced to the Funded Family Care programme are a big step in the right direction.

The proposals to change the way the policy is implemented and funded will address long standing discrimination and inequities that have plagued the programme since its inception.

Changes being proposed will properly recognise the struggles that families have experienced and reflect the persistent advocacy by families to be listened to. Proposed changes will mean more sensible employment arrangements for family members and wages that are in line with the pay equity settlement.

The value and importance of the work these families do to support their family members with high support needs will be finally recognised in the way it should be.