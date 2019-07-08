Justice Doogue appointed Judge of the High Court

Monday, 8 July, 2019 - 11:30

Chief District Court Judge Jan-Marie Doogue has been appointed a Judge of the High Court, Attorney-General David Parker announced today.

Justice Doogue graduated with an LLB from the University of Auckland in 1980 and began her legal career at Auckland law firm Holmden Horrocks the same year.

In 1983 she joined Cairns Slane in Auckland and became a partner of the firm in 1986, before leaving to join the partnership of Morrison Morpeth in 1990. In 1992 Justice Doogue joined the independent Bar and spent two years practising out of William Martin Chambers in Auckland before her appointment as a District and Family Court Judge in 1994.

She was subsequently designated as a Family Violence Court Judge in 2005, granted a Jury Warrant in 2007, and was appointed an alternate Environment Court Judge in 2011.

Justice Doogue was appointed Chief District Court Judge of New Zealand in 2011.

As Chief District Court Judge she has received several AIJA Incorporated Awards for Excellence in Judicial Administration.

She holds current appointments as a Hague Network Judge for New Zealand and as a member of The Hague Expert Group on Cross Border matters affecting children.

Justice Doogue will be sworn-in on 19 August 2019 and will sit in Wellington.