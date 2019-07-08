Maori realising land aspirations through the One Billion Trees programme

Monday, 8 July, 2019 - 11:30

Forestry Minister Shane Jones says the Government’s One Billion Trees programme is providing important MÄori to realise the potential of their land in the Bay of Plenty.

"Crown Forestry will invest $5 million into two joint ventures that will see 330 hectares of land converted to productive forests," Shane Jones said.

"The first joint venture is 194 hectares owned by Pukahukiwi Kaokaoroa 2 Incorporation while a further 141 hectares is owned by Waipapa 2B2 Ahu Whenua Trust.

"These properties included eucalyptus crops which failed to realise an income for the landowners.

"One of the core goals of the One Billion Trees Programme is supporting MÄori to realise their land aspirations. This goes right to the heart of that.

"Not only will these partnerships create an income for the Trusts through rental and a share of the profits at harvest, there is also potential to upskill workers to eventually take over management of the forest from the Crown.

"Up to 235,000 trees will be planted on these two properties this season, with land preparation now underway.

"It brings Crown Forestry’s investment in the Bay of Plenty to $6.3 million and takes the total number of joint ventures in New Zealand to 25, totalling over 15, 000 hectares," Shane Jones said.