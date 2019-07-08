PSA welcomes fairer wage for family carers

Monday, 8 July, 2019 - 16:32

The PSA is welcoming fairer pay rates for family members who provide essential care to whānau with disabilities.

Under changes to the Funded Family Care policy announced by the Government, pay rates will increase from the current minimum wage to a fairer pay equity rate of between $20.50 and $25.50.

PSA national secretary Kerry Davies says it is only fair that the Government is bringing the pay rates for family members into line with those earned by care and support workers under their pay equity settlement.

"We are pleased the Government has moved to pay equal pay rates to parents and partners providing disability support for their whānau," she says.

"The PSA has had a long history of supporting family carers, so we are pleased the Government is making these changes to properly recognise these workers and pay them properly."

The PSA Deaf and Disability Network says the changes acknowledge the commitment of family members who may be caring for their loved ones for decades.

"They give up much of their own lives to ensure the family member remains home with those who love and know them best."