A house and land for every New Zealander will heal our nation - Tamaki

Tuesday, 9 July, 2019 - 10:20

Destiny Church Leader Bishop Brian Tamaki is questioning how the New Zealand Labour Government plans to house 1,500 refugees in 2020 when there are already more than 11,600 New Zealanders - our highest level in over a decade - on a waiting list for state housing.

"Immigration levels have remained consistently high under Labour, and we’re upping the refugee quota. Nobody wants to trample on the hopes of refugees and immigrants, but where will they live - in a tent city?

"We cannot house our own people. MaÌori are refugees in our own country, living in cars and cheap motels - we are effectively a homeless, landless and dispossessed people. That is why MaÌori have the worst health outcomes of any group in New Zealand, disproportionate representation in prisons, high levels of gang affiliation and our MaÌori children are twice as likely to live in poverty."

Bishop Tamaki said that the lack of home ownership and poverty, with associated health and social problems, are pervasive and the problem is spreading to middle New Zealand.

"If the average Kiwi now stands almost no chance of ever enjoying the stability and the sense of belonging that comes from owning your own piece of ground, what chance do the poor have?

"Let’s be clear, a state house is not a home. There is nothing secure about suffering regular, invasive inspections from property managers or living in a house that can be ripped out from under you at any moment. Tenancy is a feudal term and in reality, means servitude."

Bishop Tamaki said the fact that more than half of New Zealand homes have damp, mould and other issues - and it is largely MaÌori who are forced to live in these conditions - emphasises the feudal state of New Zealand housing.

If you can’t have a house, how can you build a home?

"Home is where the heart is, and MaÌori have broken hearts - a condition that is rapidly spreading across middle New Zealand. The research is clear, home ownership equates to wellbeing. We cannot have wellbeing in New Zealand without a radical revision of home ownership

"Some may argue that the Treaty of Waitangi settlements has restored what was taken from MaÌori. Explain that to the MaÌori family living in a rundown state house in Otara. The fact is that only 28.2% of MaÌori own their own home. Concentrating wealth and land in the hands of corporate Iwi is not reconciliation - it is power and wealth in the hands of the few."

Bishop Tamaki said the dream of home ownership has turned into a nightmare of despair. The government’s solution is to throw up smokescreens like abortion and euthanasia to take the focus off the real issues gripping our nation.

"Jacinda Ardern can argue they’re pouring billions into housing but, if that’s the case, where are the houses?

"When couples begin a family, their top priority is home ownership and the security of a home they can call their own. A home is society’s most valuable asset and it delivers more than just economic value - it is the foundation of family social, economic and spiritual health."

Bishop Tamaki said that more than anything else, home ownership is the foundation and the spur to better education outcomes. Give people a home, and you give them reason to hope for an education. Healthy homes make healthy families and that is the backbone of a healthy nation.

"It is the ideological goal of successive Labour Governments to disempower the family and parents as the caregiving unit so that everybody turns to the state as its parent and their slow chipping away over the years is bearing fruit - we are poorer and more dependent on the state than ever before," Bishop Tamaki said.

Intergenerational poverty, crime and health issues will continue so long as New Zealanders are deprived of the necessities of life:

1. Home ownership and the sense of security and belonging that brings 2. A job that pays a living wage

3. A happy, healthy, positive family environment

"These are fundamentally what form the bedrock of our nation. Is it a pipe dream? Change starts in the home, but a home needs a house. Without a house, MaÌori and increasingly even middle New Zealand, have no power over their lives," Bishop Tamaki said.