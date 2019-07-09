South Waikato calling for local body election nominations

Tuesday, 9 July, 2019 - 13:58

If you see yourself as a potential leader and are passionate about the South Waikato then now’s your chance to give local politics a go and have a say in your community’s future.

Nominations for candidates wishing to stand in this year’s local Council elections open on Friday 19 July.

Warwick Lampp, Council’s Electoral Officer from the company electionz.com says anyone wishing to stand as a candidate for South Waikato District Council, or for the TÄ«rau Community Board should start thinking about their nomination.

Nominations close at 12 noon on Friday 16 August.

"We are encouraging anyone who wants to make a difference in the local community to stand," says Mr Lampp. "If people are interested in standing it is important to attend the Candidate Information Evening on Wednesday 17 July, 7pm, South Waikato Sport and Events Centre."

"Local government and local democracy are fundamental to our society, giving the opportunity for everyone’s voice to be heard. Mayors and councillors exercise a leadership role in our towns, cities and regions and represent the views of the community.

"We need a range of elected members of different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds to ensure our council represents the diversity of our community. Anyone over the age of 18 can stand for election as long as they are a New Zealand citizen and enrolled on the electoral roll."

Voting papers will be sent out from 20 September 2019 and must be received by the Council before midday on Election Day, 12 October 2019.

For further information on standing as a candidate - and details about the Candidate Information Evening - visit South Waikato District Council’s website www.southwaikato.govt.nz.