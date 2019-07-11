Nominations opening for would-be Northland regional councillors

Thursday, 11 July, 2019 - 14:21

People keen to become involved in local body politics and help shape Northland’s future are being encouraged to stand at this year’s local authority elections in October.

An official candidate nomination period starts on Friday 19 July, and Northland’s four councils are collectively keen to encourage a diverse range of people to run for office.

Local authorities will begin hosting information meetings across the North for would-be councillors shortly, including combined events where possible.

For people interested in standing for the Northland Regional Council, it will be holding information events (by constituency) as follows:

Coastal Central; Parua Bay Hall/Community Centre, 1341 Whangarei Heads Rd, Parua Bay, Wednesday 24 July, (5.30-7pm)

Coastal South; Ruakaka Recreation Centre, Takutai Pl, Ruakaka, Thursday 25 July, (5.30-7pm)

Whangarei Urban; Northland Regional Council chambers, 36 Water St, Whangarei, Saturday 27 July, (10-11.30am)

Kaipara; Dargaville Town Hall, 37 Hokianga Rd, Dargaville, Wednesday 31 July, (5.30-7pm)

Coastal North; Northland Regional Council Waipapa Office, Klinac Lane, Waipapa, Thursday 01 August, (5.30-7pm)

Te Hiku; Te Ahu Centre Banquet Room, Kaitaia, Saturday 03 August, (10-11.30am)

Hokianga-Kaikohe; Far North District Council chambers, 5 Memorial Ave, Kaikohe, Saturday 03 August 2019, (1.30-3pm)

Regional council Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske says nominations for candidates officially open Friday 19 July.

Anyone keen to stand as a candidate for one of the nine positions on the Northland Regional Council will have from 19 July until noon on Friday 16 August to get their nominations in.

Mr Ofsoske says anyone aged 18 and over can stand for election provided they’re a New Zealand citizen and enrolled on the Parliamentary electoral roll.

In the regional council’s case, Northlanders will vote for nine councillors representing seven constituencies; Te Hiku, Hokianga-Kaikohe, Coast North (two councillors), Coastal Central, Whangarei Urban (two councillors), Coastal South and Kaipara.

Mr Ofsoske says candidate information booklets are available now from any Northland Regional Council office.

Nomination forms will be available from 19 July, again from any regional council office, by phoning (0800) 002 004 or downloading one from the council’s website via www.nrc.govt.nz/elections2019

Voting documents will be sent out from Friday 20 September and must be received by the Electoral Officer by noon on election day, Saturday 12 October.