One Billion Trees supporting a sustainable future for Mangatu

Thursday, 11 July, 2019 - 15:30

The One Billion Trees Fund will support a MÄori Incorporation in the Gisborne District to move to a more productive and sustainable land-use model, Forestry Minister Shane Jones says.

The Fund will provide $450,000 to Mangatu Blocks Incorporation, which is the guardian of Te Aitanga a Mahaki ancestral lands and manages 48,100 hectares for its 5,500 shareholders. Over half of this land is in pastoral farming.

"The Trust has identified areas where they can integrate trees into their existing farming operations - a key goal of the One Billion Trees Fund," Shane Jones said.

"I am pleased to be able to partner with Mangatu to realise the potential of their land through funding that will establish over 240 hectares of exotic and native trees.

"In total, Mangatu is committed to planting or supporting reversion of over 3000 hectares of marginal land for environmental and economic benefits. We’ll also see the Mangatu trial ecosourcing their own MÄnuka seedlings from local sources.

"Working with MÄori to protect and enhance their whenua is an important part of the One Billion Trees Programme and I am encouraging more MÄori to come forward to partner with the Government through this initiative," Shane Jones said.