Congratulations to new Race Relations Commissioner

Thursday, 11 July, 2019 - 16:39

The Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand welcomes the announcement of Meng Foon as the new Race Relations Commissioner. "Our community, along with many others, has deeply felt the absence of an advocate in that role, particularly in light of the mosque shootings in Christchurch", said Anjum Rahman, Acting National Co-ordinator.

"We congratulate Mr Foon on his appointment and look forward to engaging with him when he takes up the role", she said. "We know he brings strong skills and experience. He will be following on from previous Race Relations Commissioners such as Joris de Bres and Dame Susan Devoy, who were passionate and courageous in raising issues and challenging racism and discrimination."

IWCNZ hopes that the new Race Relations Commissioner will be well supported in his work, calls on the Government to ensure the Human Rights Commission is resourced adequately to be effective in the work that it does.