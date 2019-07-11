Improved acute dialysis and cardiac facilities at Middlemore

Thursday, 11 July, 2019 - 10:15

Health Minister Dr David Clark says new and improved acute dialysis and cardiac service facilities at Middlemore Hospital will make a real difference to the lives of more than 100 seriously unwell people every week.

The Government has approved Counties Manukau DHB’s self-funded $14.6 million high dependency dialysis unit and cardiac catheter laboratory services expansion.

"I’m very pleased to have approved this Counties Manukau project," says Dr Clark.

"The DHB has high health needs, particularly amongst MÄori and Pacific communities, and we know this investment will make a big difference to both patients and staff.

"Last year, Counties Manukau DHB’s high dependency dialysis service, which currently has 20 beds, treated up to 92 patients a week. This upgrade and expansion will deliver an extra six beds, which means an additional 24 patients can be treated each week.

"The investment also means a second cardiac catheter laboratory (cath lab) will be built, providing more specialised procedures for people with acute and long term cardiac conditions.

"Tragically, coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death in the Northern region and over 1,500 patients were treated in the DHB’s cath lab in the last year. Having a second procedure room will enable the DHB to carry out more lifesaving procedures more swiftly, also reducing the need for further care in the future.

"Modern, fit for purpose health facilities play a key role in ensuring New Zealanders get the care they need to improve their health and wellbeing," says Dr Clark.

"The Government is committed to improving the standards of our hospitals and health facilities, and we’re investing $1.7 billion in this year’s Wellbeing Budget for DHB capital projects."

A two-storey extension will be constructed next to the DHB’s Scott Building for the expansion and refurbishment of the dialysis and cardiac catheter laboratory services.

The project has been planned around the current Scott Building recladding work which will be completed before this design work is finished. Construction is expected to begin in 2021 and is due to be completed by 2023.