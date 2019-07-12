Appointments to Conservation Boards made - Sage

Friday, 12 July, 2019 - 11:08

Fifty five appointments to 15 conservation boards across New Zealand were announced today by the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage. This includes 31 new appointments and 24 reappointments.

"Conservation boards have a critical role in influencing how public conservation lands and waters are managed. They are a key link between the Department of Conservation and the community," Eugenie Sage said.

"In any one year, conservation boards are involved in a range of activities. That can including finalising the content of management plans, commenting on major commercial concession applications, and influencing the department’s spending priorities.

"In making these appointments I have considered the major tasks facing each conservation board over the next three years, and the skills and knowledge that will be required to deal with those effectively. I have also sought to achieve a balance on each conservation board in terms of experience, geographic spread, gender and age, recreation interests and representativeness of community interests."

Around one third of all conservation board members are appointed each year. There were over 200 nominations received for this year’s appointment round.

"These appointments bring the number of women on the boards to 55 per cent and 39 per cent identify as MÄori.

"It is impressive to see such a high level of community interest in conservation management given the number of nominations this year. Thank you to all those who applied and to the outgoing members of conservation boards for their contribution to conservation efforts throughout New Zealand."

Conservation board appointments took effect from 1 July. More information about conservation boards can be found at: www.conservationboards.org.nz