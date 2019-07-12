Opinion: The gun buyback - Don't hand back your firearms just yet

Friday, 12 July, 2019 - 15:39

Saturday is the first day of the police buy back and a collection day is being held in Christchurch to begin the process.

I suggest owners of firearms that need handing in as required under the new law should not do so just as yet as there is much still to be resolved.

The question of compensation has not been adequately addressed and owners could be out of pocket by thousands of dollars. Some firearms will be assessed at 25% and others of 70% of their value.

The question of compensation for the accessories, safes, reloading equipment and ammunition is still not decided.

With information coming to hand regarding a possible conversion kit for these firearms which changes them from a semi automatic to a pump action, as allowed by law, it may be wise to hold off handing them in at this time. The government has also said they will pay $300.00 towards this conversion, so again hold off handing in your firearms.

KPMG the accounting firm were asked by government to estimate the cost of the buy back and they came up with a figure of 1 billion dollars. With the government only allowing $200 million there is a hug shortfall and if owners are not compensated what the firearms are worth then it can be said that government has appropriated private property which is illegal under international law.

My advice is hold off. You have until December.