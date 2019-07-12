Shane Jones in La La Land on the economy - McClay

Friday, 12 July, 2019 - 15:41

If the Government believes the solution to a slowing economy is lower commodity prices then it’s really in La La Land, National’s Economic Development spokesperson Todd McClay says.

"Forestry Minister Shane Jones’ comments that he hopes log export prices will fall even further is reckless, and could lead to contraction and job losses in some regions.

"The Government needs an economic development plan to grow the economy and support Kiwi businesses. Shane Jones should be backing New Zealand exporters rather than talking down export prices. It’s no wonder business confidence is at decade-low levels.

"Thousands of jobs depend upon forestry exports. The Government should care more about industry job losses in Northland and Wairarapa, as well as other parts of regional New Zealand.

"The Prime Minister must tell her Forestry Minister to rescind his comments and stop talking down export prices.

"National backs hard-working New Zealand businesses and our exporters. We will work hard to deliver opportunities for our export industries by reducing costs and making them more competitive, as well as helping businesses succeed on the world stage."