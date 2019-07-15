Progress on integrating te reo Maori into education - Davis

Monday, 15 July, 2019 - 11:00

Nearly 700 people in the education workforce will learn or progress their te reo MÄori through a $12 million government initiative launched earlier this year, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

Kelvin Davis made the announcement at an Orientation Day in Otaki, where he addressed 158 learners from Kapiti-Horowhenua who are about to begin the 17-week programme.

"Our Government has set an ambitious goal to integrate te reo MÄori into education in early learning and schools by 2025. We’re now making good progress on that commitment," Kelvin Davis said.

"If we’re going to make the use of te reo MÄori in the classroom normal and widespread, then first we need to strengthen the education workforce to use it correctly.

"It’s encouraging to see so many people genuinely excited to learn te reo MÄori and I’m impressed by their dedication to this kaupapa."

As well as Kapiti-Horowhenua, this year Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori is being trialled in Waikato, Taranaki, and NgÄi Tahu in the South Island. A total of 685 people have taken up the opportunity to participate in the programme.

Throughout the four regions different learning approaches are being used, including:

Online self-directed learning

Face-to-face weekly classes

Noho and wÄnanga

"While the teaching methods vary from region-to-region, the goals remain the same: build the ability of the workforce to use te reo MÄori in the classroom.

"With Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori, we’re creating new ambassadors for te reo. This will improve interactions and relationships with students, parents and whÄnau - and mean better outcomes for our kids," Kelvin Davis said.