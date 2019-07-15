Nominations for Otago local body elections open this week

Monday, 15 July, 2019 - 13:17

If you’re thinking of standing in the upcoming local body elections, there’s an easy way to find out more.

Nominations open on Friday and close at noon on 16 August.

People interested in standing are encouraged to come along to an information evening being held next week. This is a chance to learn more about what councils and health boards do, the work involved and what the rules are around nominations and campaigning.

The candidates’ evening will be held at 7pm on Wednesday, 24 July at ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum. Speakers will include representatives from the Dunedin City Council, the Otago Regional Council and the Southern District Health Board.

DCC Chief Executive Sue Bidrose says it’s important that people from all sectors of the community put themselves forward so a wide range of views are represented around the decision-making table.

"The more the Council represents the city and its diversity, the more likely the decisions made will reflect the wishes of Dunedin residents.

"Local body elections are an opportunity for anyone with a passion for our community and strong leadership skills to put their name forward and help shape the direction of our city."

Those wishing to stand for election must be New Zealand citizens and be on the electoral roll. They must be nominated by two people who live in the area in which they want to stand and they must pay a $200 deposit.

Postal voting is used for local body elections. People need to be enrolled by 16 August to receive their voter packs, which will be mailed out from 20 September. Voters must return their voting papers by noon on 12 October (election day) to ensure their votes are counted.

Visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/election for candidate information and nomination forms or call 03 477 4000. Candidates can also get further information at www.vote2019.co.nz.