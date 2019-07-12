One Billion Trees Programme protecting national taonga - Jones

Friday, 12 July, 2019 - 11:30

The Government is committed to supporting a Northland iwi establish a native tree sanctuary on ancestral land, Forestry Minister Shane Jones has announced.

"NgÄti RÄhia will receive $170,000 funding from the One Billion Trees Fund to plant 34 hectares of riparian and coastal land at Takou Bay in native trees," Shane Jones said.

"Takou is significant as it is the resting place of one of our great waka - Mataatua. This whenua is tÄonga, rich in history, and over the next two and a half months 30,000 seedlings will be planted to help deliver important biodiversity and environmental benefits.

"Some of the seedlings will be sourced from Ngati Whare’s Minginui Nursery in the Bay of Plenty, who also whakapapa back to Mataatua.

"Today, I am making the journey across the Takou River to help plant some of the native trees on the land. These trees will complement Ngati Rehia’s overall aspirations to develop a Kauri Sanctuary at Takou Bay.

"One of the goals of the One Billion Trees Programme is to support MÄori to realise the potential of their land and this project goes right to the heart of this.

"We are committed to working with NgÄti RÄhia to provide a safe haven for our tÄonga." Shane Jones said.