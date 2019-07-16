Q+A: Climate Change Minister defends progress on climate change plan

Tuesday, 16 July, 2019 - 00:04

Climate Change Minister James Shaw spoke to Q+A ahead of tomorrow’s release of a report by the Interim Climate Change Committee. It will have recommendations for the farming and electricity sectors.

Mr Shaw defended the Government’s progress on tackling climate change.

"I would always like to move faster Jack, always."

"It actually takes time to build a level of consensus that you need in order to make sure that the changes you are making actually stick it out over the course of multiple changes of government."

