Nominations for Clutha local council elections open on Friday

Tuesday, 16 July, 2019 - 14:33

If you see yourself as a potential leader and are passionate about the Clutha District or your part of it, then now’s your chance to give local politics a go and have a say in your community’s future.

Nominations for candidates wishing to stand in this year’s local council elections open this Friday, 19 July.

Clutha District Council Chief Executive Steve Hill said anyone wishing to stand as a candidate for Clutha District Council, the West Otago Community Board, Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board, Clutha Health or the local licensing trust are encouraged to get their nominations in early.

Nomination forms for candidates are available from Friday on Council’s website ( www.cluthadc.govt.nz) as well as Council’s head office and service centres.

Nominations close at noon on Friday 16 August.

"We are encouraging anyone who wants to make a difference in the local community to stand."

"Being involved in your local government whether as a Mayor, Councillors or a Community Board member is an important civic duty.

"Mayors and councillors exercise a leadership role in our communities and represent the views of the community so if you would like to be part of this, make sure you get your nomination in by midday on August 16," Mr Hill said.

Anyone over the age of 18 can stand for election as long as they are a New Zealand citizen and enrolled on the parliamentary electoral roll.

Council will also be holding an information evening for those considering standing as a candidate for Clutha District Council, the West Otago Community Board or the Lawrence Tuapeka Community Board at 7pm, Tuesday July 23 at the Balclutha War Memorial Hall Somerville Lounge.

Council Chief Executive Steve Hill said this was an opportunity for people interested in standing in the 2019 elections to learn more about the nomination and election processes and the roles of councils and elected members. It was also a chance to have any questions answered.

Voting documents will be sent out from 20 September 2019 and must be received by the electoral officer before midday on Election Day, Saturday 12 October 2019.

For further information on standing as a candidate or enrolling to vote visit www.cluthadc.govt.nz, www.vote.nz or contact Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske on 0800 922 822 or Deputy Electoral Officer Karen Piercy on 0800 801 350.