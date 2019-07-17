Government boosts on-the-job teacher training - Hipkins

Wednesday, 17 July, 2019 - 10:36

The Government will fund 240 student places in a new programme that enables teachers to earn while they work towards their teacher qualification, to attract more kiwis into the profession.

A new employment-based initial training education programme will have 80 secondary school teacher trainee places each year from 2021 over four years, with the first cohort likely to graduate at the end of 2022.

"We know on-the-job training is an attractive option for those wanting a career change and for many university graduates as well," Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"This is one of a range of new initiatives announced in the Wellbeing Budget to make sure we train the teachers New Zealand needs to educate our young people.

"School leaders have been keen to support teachers to learn on-the-job, meeting immediate supply needs while students learn.

"The number of New Zealanders enrolling in initial teacher education (ITE) plummeted by about 40% under the previous National Government.

"Since 2017, the number of teachers has increased by over 1,000. This shows that people are interested in joining the profession, and we want to make sure we offer people in different circumstances a range of pathways to become a teacher.

"Our teacher supply modelling shows a rapid growth in secondary school-aged students in the coming years. That’s why this initiative is aimed at boosting staff numbers in secondary schools around the country, including a focus on attracting teachers who speak te reo MÄori.

"TeachFirst NZ is the only employment-based initial teacher education programme currently available to trainees. While it’s an extremely popular and successful programme, we want to develop other new and innovative programmes to give teacher trainees more options," Chris Hipkins said.

The Ministry of Education is holding sessions with key stakeholders including principals and providers who have an interest or experience in employment-based ITE programmes in Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch over the next month.