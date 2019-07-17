One Billion Trees Fund supporting indigenous restoration in Canterbury

Wednesday, 17 July, 2019 - 13:47

Two native planting and restoration projects in Canterbury have received support from the One Billion Trees Fund.

"The projects include a 20 hectare native regeneration project on the Banks Peninsula and a restoration ambassador role led by the University of Canterbury," Forestry Minister Shane Jones said.

The One Billion Trees Fund offers direct grants for planting and regeneration projects as well as partnership funding for projects that aim to reduce the barriers to tree planting.

"The owners of Waipuna Bush on the Banks Peninsula purchased the 74 hectare property specifically to protect and enhance the natural environment," Shane Jones said.

"The area is a site of ecological significance and a recommended area for protection and has a conservation covenant over the entire property.

"We will see significant biodiversity and environmental benefits, including erosion control, as a result of the passion of the landowners and their dedication to this area and I am pleased that, with support from the Fund, they will be able to further protect this important area.

"Partnership funding for $98,875 has also been approved for a native restoration ambassador, led by the University of Canterbury’s School of Forestry.

"The aim of the native restoration ambassador will be to provide free, independent advice to farmers, community groups and iwi about how to conserve native biodiversity on their land," Shane Jones said.

The two restoration initiatives announced today build on the $1.1 million committed toward restoration planting of Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere in 2018 and demonstrates the Government’s commitment to the 2/3rds native target for the One Billion Trees Fund.