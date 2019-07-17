Coalition govt combatting organised crime and drugs - NZ First

Wednesday, 17 July, 2019 - 14:01

New Zealand First has negotiated for the ring-fencing of at least one third of the allocation from the Proceeds of Crime Fund for initiatives that concentrate on fighting organised crime and drugs.

"Breaking down criminal networks, specifically those dealing in methamphetamine and other drugs, is vital for improving outcomes in our communities," says New Zealand First Law and Order spokesperson Darroch Ball.

"The Fund, which is derived from the seizure of assets with a suspected connection to criminal activity by police, is a valuable tool in the fight against these groups and reducing the harm that they cause.

"Dedicating such a significant portion of the Fund towards this is just one way we are delivering on our Coalition Agreement commitment to a serious focus on combatting organised crime and drugs.

"This, in addition to striving to add 1800 new sworn officers to New Zealand Police force, shows how seriously New Zealand First and the Coalition Government take this issue.

"We strongly encourage community organisations, and NGOs in the position to partner with a government agency, to make a bid when the next funding round opens by October," says Darroch Ball.