Nominations open Friday for Invercargill local govt candidates

Wednesday, 17 July, 2019 - 14:06

Nominations for candidates wishing to stand in this year’s local authority elections open this Friday, 19 July 2019.

Invercargill City Council Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said anyone wanting to stand as a candidate for the Invercargill City Council, the Invercargill Licensing Trust (ILT), or the Bluff Community Board should get their nominations in from Friday.

Nominations close at noon on Friday, August 16.

"We are encouraging anyone who wants to make a difference in our community to stand. Local government and local democracy are fundamental to our society, giving the opportunity for everyone’s voice to be heard on local matters," Mr Morris said.

"It is important that our councils, trust and boards are representative of the community because elected members exercise a leadership role in our city and represent the views of the community."

Anyone over the age of 18 can stand for election as long as they are a New Zealand citizen and are enrolled on the electoral roll.

Invercargill City Council is managing the electoral process for the City Council, Bluff Community Board and Invercargill Licensing Trust.

Mr Morris said nominations must be received by noon on August 16 at the Invercargill City Council Civic Administration Building, 101 Esk Street, Invercargill or the Bluff Service Centre, 94 Gore Street, Bluff.

"We are encouraging candidates for the City Council, Bluff Community Board, and ILT to avoid waiting until the last minute to get their nomination in - this gives them peace of mind that everything has been delivered for processing," he said.

Each candidate must be nominated on the nomination paper, which is available from Council’s website, Invercargill City Council Civic Administration Building, or the Bluff Service Centre.

A deposit of $200 (GST inclusive) or evidence of a payment by direct debit must accompany nominations.

Cheques are not being accepted this year.

Candidates may provide a recent passport-style photograph and a 150-word-statement.

Evidence of New Zealand citizenship is being requested this year for the first time, Mr Morris said.

"This could be a Birth Certificate, New Zealand Passport or Citizenship Certificate."

For further information on standing as a candidate, visit the Council’s website;

www.icc.govt.nz/elections or www.lgnz.co.nz.