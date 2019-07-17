Youth Parliamentarians pass motion declaring climate emergency

Wednesday, 17 July, 2019 - 16:10

The 2019 Youth Parliament has declared a climate emergency via a motion in the Parliament.

The motion was put forward by Chlöe Swarbrick’s youth MP Luke Wijohn, after concerted work from all Youth MPs in the Green Party caucus.

Green spokesperson for Youth Chlöe Swarbrick said:

"Our rangatahi are doing what some adults in this Parliament refuse to do - they’re recognising the need for urgent and immediate climate action.

"It should be called what it is, an emergency.

"It is a shame that the National Party have so far refused to work constructively to implement and plan action needed, but I hold hope that this signal from their Youth MPs will be enough to get their heads out of the sand."

Youth MP Luke Wijohn said:

"I am proud to have been able to speak for New Zealanders my age who are so worried about our futures.

"It has been so frustrating to watch some of our elected representatives try and deny a climate emergency. The science tells us it is and we should be treating it as such.

"Rangatahi my age can’t vote, so the least politicians can do is pay attention to what we’re saying is necessary to protect our future.

"I’m glad the youth parliament were able to get this motion across the line".